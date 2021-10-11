Doctor Who season 13: New tease all about ‘Flux’ storyline







Are you ready for the Doctor Who season 13 premiere to arrive on BBC One? Technically, we know that it’s not coming on until October 31. With that being said, we do have a new tease that gives you a good sense of what’s coming!

The video below is similar to some of the other ones we’ve seen over the past week, with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor appearing amidst the static to speak of an urgent situation. She mentions some iconic adversaries and suggests that this is the “fight of all of our lives.” She almost presents a rallying cry to viewers to join her as she embarks on a new and dangerous mission, one that will likely take her the bulk of the season in order to resolve.

While we know that Doctor Who season 13 is technically a continuation of everything that came before it, the BBC is pushing it almost like it is its own limited series. We know already that it has its own subtitle in Doctor Who: Flux, just as we also know that it’s going to have a unique set of challenges in trying to tell a continuous story across eight episodes. On the other side of this the road to the next Doctor will start to become clearer but odds are, there will be plenty of time to think about that later.

For now, let’s all just celebrate that the new season is only three weeks away! Because this is a pretty tight promotional window, all things considered, we’re sure that we will hear of some great stuff between now and the premiere. That includes, of course, more on the new companion entering the picture in John Bishop.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who: Flux based on what we are seeing so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don't want you missing any of them.

Are you ready? #DoctorWho returns October 31 on @BBCAmerica. pic.twitter.com/NDZ85MCBWt — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) October 9, 2021

