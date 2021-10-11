Ted Lasso season 3 and the title character’s central dilemma







Odds are, you are going to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere at some point next summer — and more than likely, we’ll spend the next few months obsessing over what the story could be.

For the sake of this article, we want to spend our time focusing on what could be a central subject of discussion: The title character’s long-term future. For much of the past year, we’ve assumed that the endgame would be Ted going back to America, where he could be an in-person father to his son. Given the trauma that he suffered dur to his own father’s suicide, the last thing we would expect is for him to be a distant dad forever.

Yet, is there another way that this story could go, challenging as it may be? Here is where things get rather tricky. While being away from his son has brought Ted Lasso pain, everything else in the UK has served as a source of joy for him. He was able to get over some of his feelings for his ex-wife (though not all of them), and he’s been able to also find a thriving community of friends who love and respect him. He’s got a great job and slowly but surely, he won over a cynical public. He’s got Richmond back in the Premier League and now, the future is bright for them.

So is there a way for Ted to have his cake and eat it too? That’s where things get complicated. There is no sign that he works things out with his ex or that she would agree to spend more time across the pond. Meanwhile, returning home for Ted could mean returning to a place where some really hard things happened to him. There’s almost no exact formula to get Ted that perfect ending; at this point, maybe that is the intention. While so many of us assume that the series ends with Ted going back to America, there could be a different plan hidden underneath the surface.

Remember that while season 3 is not necessarily the final season, it is the final one the writers have planned. With that, the end of season 3 could very well substitute as a series finale unless the plan changes.

Related – Get some other news when it comes to season 3 and what the future could hold

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3, especially for the title character’s future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







