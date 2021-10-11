Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 spoilers: How Addison sticks around







Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 is airing on ABC come October 21, and there are already some things we wonder about it. For example, the title of “With a Little Help From My Friends.” We’re in season 18; how has this not been used as a title before now? These are the sort of questions that find a way almost constantly into our mind.

Ultimately, the title should be apt for this story based on what we’re going to see in here. Take, for example, even more of Kate Walsh as Addison as she does her part to lend a helping hand at the Grey Sloan. In general, characters like her and Megan Hunt both seem to be back, in part, to help with the influx of patients and also the fewer top doctors on staff. Remember that DeLuca, Tom Koracick, and Jackson Avery all departed last season. Meanwhile, Meredith is alternating work seemingly between patients at the hospital and her attempting to find a cure for Alzheimer’s remotely. It makes sense for everyone on staff to get a little help, if possible.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight all about what’s next:

“With a Little Help From My Friends” – Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labor on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 21 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

All we know about Walsh’s arc as Addison at the moment is simply that she’ll be in multiple episodes. It would be to get a big run with her for most of the fall; we don’t necessarily think she’ll be around all season and in the end, we’re glad that she’s just back at all.

