NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Where are Nell and Eric? Have they left?







Where are Nell and Eric on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? If you come into the premiere tonight wondering about this, we are more than happy to help.

If you missed the end of last season, then you missed pretty much everything that happened with Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith’s characters. Over the past couple of years Eric Beale became enormously successful away from NCIS, and in the finale decided to finally move forward by opening up his office in Tokyo. Not only that, but he asked Nell to join him. She spent a big chunk of the past season wondering if she really should be the boss but realized that her path was elsewhere.

While it’s rather hard to know what Nell and Eric are up to now every moment of the day, we do hope that they find their way back to each other as a couple. Also, we do hope that they still get a chance to return to NCIS: Los Angeles down the road. It does sound as though both Foa and Smith are open to the idea of this, so it largely will come down to if they have a hole in their schedules and there is the right story to bring both of them back.

As for how NCIS: LA is likely going to replace two of their signature characters, they’ve brought in Gerald McRaney to play Kilbride on a full-time basis. He can take on some of the responsibilities that Nell had last season, while several other people including Kensi and Fatima can handle things from the tech end. It’s possible that another cast member could be added down the road, but we don’t really think the producers are banking on that anytime soon.

