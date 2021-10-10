SEAL Team season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Can Bravo escape?







Following tonight’s huge premiere, are you curious to learn more about SEAL Team season 5 episode 2? It’s going to pick up precisely where tonight left off. The team is still in North Korea and while there, they will do whatever they can in order to ensure their survival.

As you would expect, that is not going to be easy. They arrived to the country in a secret and after being compromised, they need to figure out if there’s a way to get out of there before someone tracks them down and something unthinkable happens. There are a lot of moving parts to this story, plus also trauma that many of these characters have gone through.

For some more news on SEAL Team season 5 episode 2, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

“Trust, But Verify: Part 2” – When Bravo’s operation is compromised, they must figure out how to escape undetected from one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 17 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

No matter what happens within this episode, rest assured that it’s going to build into the final two episodes that are going to air on CBS. Starting at the end of the month SEAL Team is going to transition over to being a Paramount+ exclusive. At the streaming service you can expect things to get all the more intense; it will allow them show to get more extreme and realistic to the real world. Don’t expect it to be a totally-different show, though. Instead, it will be an evolution of every single thing that you’ve had a chance to see to date. Hopefully, that means longer episodes than the standard 42-43 minutes we get for network TV.

