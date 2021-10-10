BMF episode 4 spoilers: What is Lamar’s new goal?







As we prepare for BMF episode 4 to arrive next week on Starz, there’s a great chance that violence will escalate. We’ve gotten a chance to know a little bit about Terry, Meech, and Lamar through these first three episodes, but it’s pretty clear at this point that ambition will push them to different levels.

Episode 4 carries with it the title of “Heroes,” and for the Lamar character in particular, he’s coming into it with a clear goal. You can get a little bit more insight on that by checking out either the promo below or the attached synopsis:

Lamar’s reign of terror continues, as he works overtime to shut down The 50 Boyz for good.

If you are Starz, odds are you have to be doing cartwheels over the success of this show so far. There was no guarantee that audiences would respond to a totally-new series like this. We think the presence of 50 Cent behind the scenes certainly helps, as did putting this show on the air at the same time as Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Through three weeks it already has a loyal live-viewing audience that is close to the same as Raising Kanan, and that’s without mentioning how it is faring with some of its DVR numbers.

Ultimately, we know already that there is a BMF season 2 coming; with that in mind, it takes a lot of the pressure off! Instead, we can enjoy the story that is directly in front of us. There may not be a lot to worry about in terms of the long-term future, but that’s not going to stop us from being concerned from some of these people.

