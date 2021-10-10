Evil season 2 finale: About that surprising David, Kristen kiss







The Evil season 2 finale arrived today on Paramount+, and it goes without saying there were a number of big moments. From our vantage, point, though, there was none bigger than the kiss between David and Kristen.

How it came about was fascinating in itself. Shortly after David was officially ordained, Kristen came to him hoping he would hear a confession. He accepted, and it was at that point that she admitted to killing Orson. It’s something that she kept to herself from the bulk of the season, including that she was able to get away with what she did. As a man of the cloth, David took it upon himself to absolve her of her sins. Soon after that, though, the two kissed. It was an emotional, powerful moment as these two came together and all of the pent-up pain of the season came to a head.

So why did this kiss happen now? Speaking following the finale in an interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Michelle King had to say about it:

It partly comes out of the intimacy that’s created from her confessing to him and speaks to, frankly, how seriously the show takes religion: that a sacrament would be the most intimate moment of the series and that the characters, especially Kristen, might confuse the warmth she feels with the release of being able to confess this sin with love or sexual desire.

At this point, it’s far too early to know what the long-term ramifications of this kiss are going to be. However, it’s also more or less a given that this is going to play into season 3 in a big way. It almost has to! There’s this other layer now to this relationship, and complications caused by combining the institution of the sacrament with something that is often romantic.

What did you think about the events of the Evil season 2 finale, especially when it comes to that David / Kristen kiss?

