The Equalizer season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Is Robyn’s identity in danger?







Following tonight’s huge premiere, it looks like The Equalizer season 2 episode 2 will cause more trouble for Robyn McCall. She may still be doing what she does best in help people, but there are going to be more and more obstacles along the way.

What’s one of the biggest ones this time around? Think in terms of a detective out to find the Equalizer once and for all. At first, this pay impact Dante more so than Queen Latifah’s main character but the longer this story goes, the more that could change. “The Kingdom” is one of those episodes that should give us a great sense of what the remainder of the season could look like. The premiere absolutely set a foundation, but it also had the challenge of tying together some loose ends from the premiere.

Want more details? Below, we got the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on where things are going from here:

“The Kingdom” – McCall finds herself in the crosshairs of a foreign government’s intelligence agency when her friend Mira (Melis Aker), a diplomat’s daughter, seeks McCall’s help to find her missing brother. Also, Dante faces suspicion from a fellow detective newly tasked by the district attorney to find the vigilante knows as the Equalizer, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 17 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beyond the story itself, one of the things we’re most curious about moving forward is whether The Equalizer can continue to be the dominant ratings force that it was during season 1. In the event you didn’t know, this show kept a lot of the momentum following its post-Super Bowl premiere, and was able to bring in a diverse audience across a number of generations. It did everything CBS helped it could in advance.

