Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Meet Kurt Caldwell, potential Big Bad (photo)







Should you be afraid of Kurt Caldwell entering Dexter: New Blood? For the time being, we’re willing to wager the answer is “yes.”

Over the years, we’ve learned that one of the show’s calling cards is finding a way to create terrifying, memorable Big Bads. Take, for example, the Ice Truck Killer in season 1, Miguel Prado in season 3, Trinity in season 4, or Jordan Chase in the (still-underrated) season 5. They’ve long found a way to introduce people who legitimately challenge Dexter Morgan. Some of them have personal ties to him; in other cases, they are creations of his (Prado, to some extent) or reflections of himself.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Check out all of the thoughts we’ve got entering the new season below! We’ll be back to break it down on a weekly basis, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s the way you make 100% sure you stay up-to-date on anything and everything.

The first thing that makes Caldwell, pictured above, so intriguing is that he’s played by Clancy Brown. He is such a phenomenal character actor and from that alone, we know that he is going to deliver the goods. He’s capable of playing someone really charismatic, and someone you want to believe in with every part of your soul. That’s what makes it so terrifying when they turn out to be dangerous.

Here was the official description for the character when Brown was cast earlier this year:

“Caldwell was born and raised in the town of Iron Lake. In fact, some consider him the unofficial mayor of their small town. He’s realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.”

If everyone loves Caldwell and believes in him, doesn’t that make him all the more difficult to stop? It certainly feels that way!

Remember that Dexter: New Blood is poised to premiere when we get around to Sunday, November 7 on Showtime.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you most want to see from Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell on Dexter: New Blood?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates th

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







