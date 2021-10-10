Is Treat Williams leaving Chesapeake Shores? did Mick die in plane crash?







Is Treat Williams leaving Chesapeake Shores? We know that entering tonight’s season 5 episode, this was a massive concern. After all, previews showed the Mick O’Brien character was missing after being off on a flight, and much of the O’Brien family could do little other than sit and wait for more news.

Entering the episode, the biggest sign of hope we had was that there was zero evidence that Williams was leaving the show tonight. Also, Chesapeake Shores just lost Trace a little earlier in the season; wouldn’t it be devastating to lose another series regular so soon? We also tend to think that this show works best as a breezy romantic drama with fun moments sprinkled throughout; killing off the family patriarch seems to run in contrast to that. The only way we foresaw Mick dying was in the event that Treat needed to leave the show for whatever reason.

From our vantage point, the disappearance of Mick served as a way to unite the family and have them focusing on what matters most in a time of great crises: Each other. Chesapeake Shores is so powerful at times because you get a chance to see these characters constantly be there to support one another. Every now and then, it’s important as a family to circle back to what’s important, even if you don’t want it to happen in such a serious circumstance.

The great news that we can report on here is pretty simple: Treat is not leaving the show. As a matter of fact, the writers didn’t even make you wait that long for answers! They confirmed that Mick was okay and was carted to the hospital less than ten minutes into the episode.

