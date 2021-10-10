NCIS season 19 episode 4: What happens if Gibbs leaves?







Tomorrow night’s NCIS season 19 episode 4 is going to be a big one for a multitude of different reasons.

For starters, there’s a good chance that “Great Wide Open” serves as the end of the current serial-killer arc that we’ve been on since the end of season 18. There are a few different things that need to be tied up, but from what we can see, Gibbs and McGee are off in Alaska to do just that.

As we talk about in the video, one of our biggest fears entering this particular episode is the idea that it could be Mark Harmon’s farewell — not necessarily for good, but for at least a little while. There’s been talk for months about him having a reduced episode count and if he doesn’t come back to the team at the conclusion of his arc, he could be off-screen for some stretch of time.

So if this does happen, where does the NCIS team go from here? We could anticipate seeing McGee end up in more of a permanent leadership role. He’s shown already that he is more than capable of handling it, and we do love the idea of a one-time probie being the one to fully step into Gibbs’ shoes. At one point, it’d be equally fun to see a new probie introduced that McGee could teach much in the way that Gibbs did him.

As for the rest of NCIS, they’d likely settle into some of their roles and figure out how to best help the group. We think that Gibbs would still be an asset to them, but maybe an occasional resource more than a full-time job. It’s obviously our preference that Gibbs comes back full-time, but everything over the past few months has us very much concerned…

What do you think is going to happen with Gibbs on NCIS season 19 episode 4?

