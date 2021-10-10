





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Within this article, we come bearing some news on that! Of course, we’ll also look ahead to whatever the future could hold.

At this point, it’s worth noting that Yellowstone is probably the most-anticipated cable show of the fall. That’s saying something, especially when you consider that there are a number of big hits on the way including a new season of Succession and also Dexter: New Blood, which is bringing the series back after an insanely long hiatus.

Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see Yellowstone as of yet. The show is not on the air for another four weeks, as it is currently set to premiere on Sunday, November 7. You can get another reminder of that in the teaser below. Sure, the main focus here is on Tate, but you also see echoes of some of the central themes of season 4 — most notably, revenge. When you think about the insane way that season 3 ended, there are a couple of things Taylor Sheridan has to address right away. First, we gotta know who survived between John, Kayce, and Beth. Then, the process of revenge begins.

There is a chance that Tate could be deeply affected by that season 3 finale cliffhanger. After all, we’re the most worried about Kayce between the three Duttons currently in danger. If something happens to him, that makes Tate a kid without a dad and it alters the course of his and Monica’s future dramatically.

Hopefully, we’ll get at least a few more teasers before the finale, plus also a reminder of how devastating the cliffhanger was to everyone at the ranch.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 4 when it finally premieres?

Just four Sundays away. Who's ready for the season 4 premiere? #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/NnvchwJhon — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 10, 2021

