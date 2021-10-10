Ridley Road episode 3 spoilers: The last before the big finale







Want to know a thing or two about Ridley Road episode 3? It is coming on BBC One in just one week’s time and it’s going to be big. It’s the penultimate one of the season! Whatever happens here is going to build right into the epic, emotional finale — and yea, this is one of those shows that is designed to be short. When you are trying to tell a story based in history, it’s never a good thing to stretch it on for too long. You want there to be as much dramatic tension as possible and in the end, it feels like the creative team is figuring that out.

So what can you expect for episode 3? This is going to be a story where Vivien, fully immersed to her undercover role, is going to try to make a huge move. Whether or not it works remains to be seen, but this is going to very-much be an exciting avenue to explore.

For a few more details right now, all you gotta do is check out the Ridley Road episode 3 synopsis:

After following Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear) to the National Socialist Movement (NSM) stately home base, Vivien (Agnes O’Casey) feels vulnerable after the events of the night before, while an unexpected arrival only serves to further complicate her plan to exploit Colin Jordan’s growing affection for her.

Meanwhile Soly (Eddie Marsan) takes the evidence Vivien and Jack (Tom Varey) have collected to the police, hoping they will protect the Jewish community from the NSM.

But when Soly fails to convince police about the danger of the NSM, the 62 Group must take matters into their own hands. Can both Vivien and Jack maintain their cover while protecting their community from the violent actions of the NSM?

In the end, we do think that Vivien and Jack both are facing some enormous obstacles — we’re not sure that they can find their way out of this! They’re trying to both keep their covers intact and also preserve their community and in the end, we’re not sure that they can do both. Time will very much tell here…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ridley Road episode 3?

