Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? A look towards season 6







Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question — plus, look more to the future.

Ultimately, the first order of business here is pretty simple: Getting the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode on the network this weekend, and we’re going to be waiting for a little while still to see the drama back on the air. You can find out the 2022 premiere date a little bit more over at the link here.

Obviously, the biggest selling point for season 6 is going to be seeing the producers wander around in what is totally new and/or different ground. Billions is going to be without Damian Lewis for the first time as a series regular; it was long the plan for him to exit after a certain point in time and after both the pandemic and the actor losing his wife, it made more sense for him to be with his family in the UK.

Without Axe around, it means that the show is shifting more over to a showdown between Chuck Rhoades and his new rival Mike Prince. In a way, Chuck defeated Axe; sure, he’s not in prison, but he’s halfway around the world and was forced to give up much of what he lost.

In the end, we’ll see what is coming up on Billions when more video footage is revealed. We had a tiny tease at the end of season 5, but there is so much more that the show will likely give out prior to the premiere. There is no evidence at the moment that this will be the final season, so we could be seeing the story progress in all sorts of interesting ways.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 6?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? What do you think will be in the first trailer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







