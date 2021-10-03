Billions season 6 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on Showtime?







Following this weekend’s big finale, it makes sense to want to know the Billions season 6 premiere date. So what can we tell you at the moment? There are at least a few different things to guide you through in this piece.

The best news, of course, is the knowledge that a Billions season 6 is 100% happening. This news was first confirmed some time ago; not only that, but the show has also been in production making sure that it is absolutely perfect! The second half of season 5 filming close to/alongside season 6, as there was a substantial delay in resuming production due to the global health crisis.

If there is a silver lining to the long wait that we had between season 5A of Billions and season 5B, it’s that there will be less of a layoff moving into season 6. While there is no official premiere date at the time of this writing, it does sound as though new episodes are going to be airing in early 2022. That means we’ll be diving shortly back into the story of Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod, and it feels fair to say that it will be stuffed full of everything you’ve been hoping for and then some: Deceit, frustration, and maybe a little bit of twisted romance.

The one question that does remain here pertains to the long-term future of the series. After all, there is no word at present as to whether or not season 6 of Billions will be the show’s last. Because this is one of Showtime’s more-popular shows, we could easily see it sticking around for a while. In the end, though, much of that will come down to what the creative team wants. The last thing you’d ever want to do is overstay your welcome.

