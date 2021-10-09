The Bachelorette spoilers: New details on Michelle Young’s premiere!







In just one week and a half, The Bachelorette featuring Michelle Young is going to arrive on ABC. So what can you expect to see over the course of it? We know that there’s going to be some romance, and we’re equally expecting some drama. Remember that it’s night one! Since when did this show not have some crazy/dramatic situations almost right away? It’s a huge part of the fabric to what makes this show precisely what it is.

What we know about Michelle as a lead here is rather simple. Namely, she knows at least some of what she wants already. She’ll be decisive, and she’s also not on this show strictly looking to be a star. With the way this season is being promoted, it still looks like she’s going to go back to teaching once all of it is over. She’s looking for something more than just a flashy entrance, as indicated further by the official synopsis:

“1801” – Michelle Young’s journey to find love begins! Thirty incredible men arrive, hoping to impress Michelle with their charm, wit and dashing good looks, but before the men can attempt to woo her, they’ll have to get through hosts and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams first. It may be night one, but the suitors quickly learn it’s going to take more than a good limo entrance to win this Bachelorette’s heart on the season premiere of “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We expect that a lot of this premiere will probably go similarly to a number of other big Bachelorette premieres over the years. We’re anticipating a first impression rose, at least one or two guys having too much to drink, and Michelle trying to keep up with the crazy pace of things all around her. It’s going to be a whirlwind for her and us as viewers alike.

