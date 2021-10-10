Heels season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz? The latest







As we prepare for the finale this weekend, there is a simple question to ask: Will there be a Heels season 2 on Starz? Or, is it more likely that the wrestling drama ends up getting canceled?

Before we move any further in this article, we should go ahead and plant our flag: We want this show to be on the air for a really long time moving forward. Why? The reasons are plentiful. It’s a well-written and fantastically acted story all about people willing to put their bodies on the line for the sake of entertainment. It takes a more realistic look at local wrestling leagues than almost any other out there.

Here’s where things get a tad tricky for the show: The ratings haven’t been there for most of the season, at least in terms of live numbers. New episodes are getting roughly a fourth of the live viewership of other recent shows including Power Book III: Raising Kanan and BMF. Luckily, Starz as a network doesn’t rely solely on live viewership! There are some other factors that they could consider here, whether it be app views (where the majority of the audience comes from) or DVR numbers. We also like to think that positive reviews do help.

Given that Starz tends to renew some of their shows a little earlier than many of the competitors, the lack of a season 2 renewal as of this writing is absolutely concerning; we’re not going to sit here and pretend otherwise. Yet, at the same time we aren’t giving up hope as of yet for it. It’s possible that more viewers will discover the show after the fact and in a couple of months, the network will go ahead and issue a season 2.

The biggest challenge Heels may have is simply the audience: Is Starz really the right venue for its target demo? We do wonder that.

