NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere video: Hetty vs. Kilbride!







We’ve been waiting for a long time to check out the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere; thankfully, it’s almost here! The first episode is going to be here in just under 36 hours, and that means new cases, new action, and some returning favorites.

While there’s a LOT to be excited about, let us admit that we’re perhaps the most intrigued about potentially seeing Hetty and Kilbride square off. Linda Hunt and Gerald McRaney are fantastic, and really, they haven’t had a lot of time to work with each other the past couple of years. With McRaney now a series regular, that is going to change.

In the sneak peek below, Kilbride challenges Hetty in regards to one of her clandestine overseas trips, making it clear that if she messes up or finds herself locked in a cage (again), there is a big chance that she could be disavowed altogether. We do think that Kilbride has a lot of respect for Hetty but, at the same time, he knows that she plays fast and loose with the rules and can be a little unpredictable.

We do love Hetty’s response to some of his warnings — let’s just say that she’s not altogether worried about some of his stipulations.

Meanwhile, the second sneak peek that we’ve got highlights another case, one that starts off with cell-phone footage and leads to the return of Joelle. We have a feeling that her character could be big through at least a handful of episodes coming up; we know that she’s got such a delicate past with Callen, and in general his own backstory could be explored even more this season. We hope that every character in the group has some personal plotlines through season 13, but we’ll have to see what the writers bring to the table tomorrow night.

