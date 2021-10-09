Doctor Who season 13 premiere date, Flux subtitle revealed







If you are excited for Doctor Who season 13, and why wouldn’t you be, we’ve got fantastic news within!

Today, the BBC confirmed that the new season is going to officially premiere on October 31 — Halloween is absolutely a strange time to premiere a show, but this is the sort of series that doesn’t necessarily need to be watched by a live audience.

Perhaps even more surprising, though, than the premiere date here is the new subtitle: Flux. Rather than refer to itself as Doctor Who season 13, the show is going in a different direction. Why do this? It may be a little flashier to show off Doctor Who: Flux in posters like the one below; also, it’s a reminder that the show this year is going to be telling a more serialized story than ever before. The eight episodes that you are going to see for the season are very much connected, and all of them together could feel like an enormous event.

In the event you did not know, season 13 is going to be the final full season for Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. She will be around once more for a series of specials airing in 2022 but after that, the show will move in a different direction. Russell T. Davies is poised to return as the showrunner starting with the 60th anniversary, and we have to imagine that he is going to be very much involved in the selection of a new Doctor and figuring out further just what is going to be coming up next for the franchise.

For now, get excited! The return of Doctor Who to all of our screens is really not that far away.

Related – Check out some more news pertaining to Doctor Who, including the announcement of Davies’ big return to the series

What do you think about the Doctor Who: Flux premiere date, and also the subtitle itself?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

The Doctor returns for her biggest adventure yet.#DoctorWho: Flux premieres 31st October ✨ pic.twitter.com/iStI1vEmFG — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 9, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







