Doctor Who brings back Russell T. Davies as showrunner starting in 2023







There is some enormous news surfacing today from the world of Doctor Who, though you will be waiting for some time still in order to see the payoff. After all, Russell T. Davies is coming on board the BBC series once more!

For those who do not know, Davies was largely responsible for re-launching the show back in 2005 and helping to turn it into a hit all over the world. His contributions to the series are almost immeasurable, and he will be returning to his old showrunner poster beginning with the 60th anniversary in 2023. This also means that he will be in charge of bringing on board the next star of the series after the exit of Jodie Whittaker in 2022.

In a statement, here is what Davies had to say on this particular subject:

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show. But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Meanwhile, Chibnall himself added the following:

“It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home. Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

The plan for the future of Doctor Who is to get a full season featuring Jodie, a handful of specials next year, and then the regeneration. We don’t imagine that we’ll hear about the next Doctor for some time, mostly because we don’t think anyone will want to shift the focus far away from the hire at hand. A lot of patience is going to be required here! That much we know for certain.

