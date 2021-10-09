Ted Lasso season 3: Could it possibly be the final season?







We love Ted Lasso more than almost any other show out there, so we’re not here to try and throw cold water on it. Yet, we do think there are some legitimate concerns entering season 3 that the end may very well be near.

Through a lot of the promotion for the Apple TV+ series over the past several months, it’s been mentioned many times that there was a three-season planned behind the scenes. This, plus the show’s early success, is likely one of the reasons why it was handed a two-season renewal shortly after it initially premiered. This allowed Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and the rest of the team behind the scenes an opportunity to really cultivate a story that could build towards something epic. It’s probably one of the reasons why they were fine ending things this season with Nate’s complete heel-turn. They knew that they’d have a full season to pay that story off, even if it’s not entirely clear that redemption is going to be possible for a character like that.

While we know that Ted Lasso is technically a show on an American streaming service, it features a number of British performers and very much has that tradition in its core. British comedies are notorious for their short runs; think in terms of the original The Office, Fawlty Towers, or so many others over the past several decades. It’s very well possible that season 3 for Ted Lasso could be it and the show goes out on a reasonably high note.

Is there value in not overstaying your welcome? Absolutely, but given the show’s reasonably-short seasons, we do think it could still be just strong for a season 4 or 5 after the fact. The Good Place, for example, lasted for a total of four seasons, and we never felt like it was stretching itself out for the sake of doing so.

The big challenge of a season 4 is simple this: What if Ted goes back to America after season 3? How do you keep it going then? A spin-off could be a possibility to a certain degree…

Do you think there's a chance that Ted Lasso season 3 will be the final season?

