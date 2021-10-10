Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Episode counts







Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight over on Starz? If you come into this piece wondering that very question, we’re here to help!

Do we wish that we could hand down good news about the show’s immediate future? Sure, but unfortunately, that’s not what we got at the time of this writing. Instead, we gotta relay the news that there is no new episode this weekend, or for the rest of the year.

New Raising Kanan video! If you haven’t seen our full discussion on the season 1 finale as of yet, be sure to take a look at that below! Once you watch it, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are a lot of other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them.

Is there any sort of silver lining to the current hiatus? It’s that Power Book II: Ghost is currently set to premiere on November 21 — it’s just a month and a half away! We’ll of course have so much more news to share as we quickly approach that date, especially when it comes to the immediate, very-obvious struggles for Tariq.

When it comes to Raising Kanan season 2, we are currently anticipating that the series will return to Starz in the summer of 2022; production is already underway and unless we get some last-minute update saying otherwise, we’re expecting that it is going to run for ten episodes once more. This is really the sweet spot for a lot of different shows airing on Starz; there’s room to get into a lot of important subjects but at the same time, also a chance to keep anything from getting too bloated. We’d welcome more, but we don’t think that’s happening when Starz has so many different parts of this franchise that it can lean on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you more want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







