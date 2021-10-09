The Rookie season 4 episode 3 promo: A dangerous fire & a lot more







Tomorrow night is poised to bring The Rookie season 4 episode 3 to ABC, and we don’t have to tell you that there’s going to be danger! We’re talking here about a show that tends to bring you all sorts of drama every week and as John Nolan gets more and more experience, that’s going to lead to more and more challenges.

If you look at the new promo for Sunday night’s “In the Line of Fire,” you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about — and then also the number of ways that fire will play a key part in this story. Much of it begins with Nathan Fillion’s character having to deal with an actual fire; even if he’s not a firefighter, that doesn’t mean that cops are 100% immune to having to take on some of these crises in some way. Meanwhile, there’s also a sniper situation that has to be resolved in a split-second. This is an episode that is all about quick decisions, and characters utilizing some of their training in order to ensure that they make the right call.

While Nolan is going through all of this, Harper’s got her own issue that she has to deal with: Double-booking a date! Sure, this is mostly a lighthearted issue, but it’s going to be all sorts of awkward. If we were one of the guys having to deal with this, we wouldn’t be shocked if one of them just tries to leave.

After such a serious, devastating premiere with Jackson’s death earlier this year, we do think that the next couple of episodes will give us some lighthearted moments here and there. In general, we think that The Rookie is doing its best to offer up a sense of balance all across the board for its characters.

