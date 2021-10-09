Survivor 41 episode 4 spoilers: A big immunity challenge move







As we prepare for Survivor 41 episode 4 on CBS this Wednesday, it looks more than ever like there are some big moves and potentially big rewards right around the corner. How else do you explain the information that is coming out now?

The first order of business today is sharing the official synopsis, which was released by the network over the past couple of does:

“They Hate Me ‘Cause They Ain’t Me” – Two castaways strategize a risky move during the immunity challenge, and another castaway does what it takes to earn a tribemate’s trust, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

So what is this “risky move”? If we’re to believe some of the promos that are out there for this episode already, it is potentially pointing to people on Luvu (including Deshawn, pictured above) trying to throw the challenge. Why do this so early? To us, the only justification for throwing a challenge is that you want someone out and you know with 100% certainty that this person will hurt you rather than help you down the road. It’s useful after a tribe swap sometimes and you end up with a huge physical threat from another tribe who you know has better allies elsewhere.

At this point, though, we’re not sure we get it. Let’s say that Naseer is the desired target at the end of the day here. Will there really be a huge benefit to getting him out now? We’re not even close to 100% on that.

What do you want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 4?

