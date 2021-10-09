Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 9, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? As you prepare for a possible October 9 episode, here’s everything you need to know!

Let’s start with what is undoubtedly the good news for many out there: You will have a chance to see an episode tonight. However, it’s probably one of the more controversial episodes in a while, or at least since Elon Musk served as the host. Kim Kardashian is front and center for this episode, and we don’t have to tell you that she is a polarizing figure. If you look at the like-to-dislike ratio of the video at the bottom of this article, you’ll see that a lot of people aren’t particularly thrilled about her coming on board.

Do we think that tonight’s episode is actually going to be that controversial? Probably not. More than likely, there will be a few ridiculous moments but we don’t foresee this being any more shocking than any other episode. We just aren’t sure how Kim will fare as a host. She comes across fine in the promo, but these are so short that it’s hard to get an accurate read on anything. Halsey is the musical guest for the episode, and don’t be shocked if she appears in a sketch or two along the way.

Even if you don’t like Kim, there are still some reasons to watch — or at least check out some bits and pieces after the fact. Hosts rarely appear in the cold opens, unless of course they are someone who has a lot of experience appearing on SNL in some shape or form. The same goes for Weekend Update. Our big surprise remains that Kardashian even wanted to do this given all the times the late-night show has made fun of her; yet, it’s also a chance to be in front of a lot of people and Kim will probably bring in ratings. That’s likely one of the reasons she was brought on to begin with.

What do you think is going to happen during the Kim Kardashian episode of Saturday Night Live tonight?

