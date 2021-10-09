Outlander season 6 teaser hints at Revolutionary War, early 2022 premiere







For those who were hoping that an Outlander season 6 premiere date would be revealed at New York Comic-Con today, you’re likely disappointed. With that being said, this is probably the only reason to be bummed out this morning!

After all, today Starz revealed the first substantial teaser for the new season, one that hinted at an early 2022 premiere while also setting the stage for an enormous conflict at the heart of Jamie and Claire’s story: The Revolutionary War. Claire, Roger, and Bree all know that it’s coming, and there is a sense of underlying terror seeing many of the signs being put into place. Are there other, more personal struggles for these characters in season 6? Absolutely, but so many of them exist within the great war’s shadow. Even if history dictates that America wins its independence, there are no guarantees of their individual survival, or that Fraser’s Ridge is going to still exist as a thriving community after the fact.

Don’t expect season 6 to cover the war in its totality; at just eight episodes, this is the shortest season of Outlander so far. Nonetheless, there will be a lot of what you love about the series placed within here. You’ll have plenty of romance, whether it be between the Frasers, Roger and Bree, or even a new storyline for Young Ian. Are we going to get more of a look at what happened to him when he was with the Mohawk? That feels possible.

Here is the official description for season 6 with more information:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

