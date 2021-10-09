Big Sky season 2 episode 3 promo: How Wolf Legarski could get involved







Based on the information that is out there already, we know that Big Sky season 2 episode 3 is going to relatively kick things off into high gear. After all, Jenny and Cassie are working together again!

Last season, the two had the challenge of taking on Ronald, Rick Legarski, and a trafficking operation. This time around, it’s clear that they have to move in a different direction — think in terms of a cartel. There is a far-reaching dangerous operation that is now in Montana, and it’s not going to be an easy thing to stop. Luckily, Jenny at least has one person potentially on the inside on Travis that she can look towards as a source for help.

Below, the full Big Sky season 2 episode 3 synopsis has a little more insight all about what lies ahead:

After officially teaming up, Jenny and Cassie sit down with Tubb who reveals that this one goes far beyond their jurisdiction. Realizing Travis may be a man on the inside, Jenny reaches out for intel and learns the cartel is involved. With Tonya still missing, Cassie and Jenny fear the worst and kick their search into high gear. Meanwhile, the kids’ plan continues to fall apart, with secrets and scheming threatening to land them in hot water.

How is Wolf Legarski going to be involved here?

At some point in this episode, some characters are going to discover that he’s out there. We don’t think any of them are going to realize right away that he has Ronald or that he’s trying to “train” him as though he is one of his animals, but he’s out there. Getting a better sense of what’s going on here is one of the bigger long-term plots of the season.

