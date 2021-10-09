The Morning Show season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Ghosts’ from the past







Next week’s The Morning Show season 2 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Ghosts”; isn’t there a great meaning to that?

With this show, there almost has to be given how it’s working in so many different planes. Of course, you have everything that is going on in the present with Bradley and Alex; meanwhile, you also have all of the events of season 1. You then also have everything that transpired even before that, as the Apple TV+ drama has done a good job of establishing that these people had lives LONG before they surfaced within this story.

Oh, and go ahead and add to the chaos the fact that the team is heading to Las Vegas; maybe what happens there will stay there, but there’s still the issue of everything that came about beforehand.

Below, you can check out the full The Morning Show season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some additional news as to what lies ahead:

The UBA team head to Vegas, where past misdeeds continue to haunt them.

This episode could prove to be a turning point, if only because we see this season only spending so much time allowing the ghosts to run amok. There’s no denying that they will always be there but, at the same time, there are challenges of the present that could be a little bit more of a focus. We just like that The Morning Show is continuing to be ambitious and take so many risks. We do think the bar is at least set a little higher because of this week’s fascinating installment, especially when you look at the ideas of representation and identity that were brought up during the moderator gig storyline.

