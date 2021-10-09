Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3 promo: Addison needs Meredith!







Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3, the big moment is finally here: The return of Kate Walsh as Addison!

At the very end of last night’s new episode ABC unveiled a first-look promo for what’s coming up and suffice it to say, it’s fantastic. Addison’s going to be back in the operating room; not only that, but she’s going to need an assist from none other than Meredith Grey!

The producers / the network both know that there’s a lot of nostalgia wrapped in Addison’s return to the hospital. She’s been a part of this world since the early days and she’s got so much history with Meredith, Amelia, and so many others. Who wouldn’t love an opportunity to get updates on where all of them are at? Also, who wouldn’t want to see her speaking to some of the interns?

We know that there will be a lot of fun that comes with Addison being back in the picture but at the same time, there WILL be some drama sprinkled in somewhere. This is a multi-episode arc and with that in mind, it’s going to shift and change a little bit in the weeks ahead.

If we were to think about possible scenarios for Addison to get involved with this season, she could be lending a helping hand at the hospital due to Meredith’s increased workload. Remember for a moment here that Ellen Pompeo’s character is going to be working remotely to help find a cure for Parkinson’s, and she’s also going to travel out to Minnesota once per week in order to help a little bit more. She’s going to be swamped more than ever before, and it’s certainly clear that the hospital has a dire need for doctors, especially after losing Jackson and DeLuca both last year.

