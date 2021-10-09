Dexter: New Blood spoilers: See the official description for revival!







Dexter: New Blood is likely going to be one of the most-anticipated cable series this fall. There’s almost no clear way around it. The show’s been off the air for such a long period of time, and that distance may have made the heart grow fonder. Even if (almost) everyone hated the original finale, there may still be people eager to check this out.

So what are we offering up today? Think in terms of another great way to better set the stage…

Below, you can see the full Dexter: New Blood synopsis — it’s a pretty great way to prepare for what’s coming up next:

The world at large believes Dexter Morgan died in a tragic boating accident, and in a way the world at large isn’t wrong. Far from the life he knew, living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, NY, he’s successfully tamped down his Dark Passenger for nearly 10 years. With a normal job and a Chief of Police girlfriend, it seems he’s got life under control – until his son shows up and turns his world upside down. Rattled, Dexter yields to his homicidal urges and soon finds himself on a collision course with a very dangerous local.

We know that this “very dangerous local” could be played by Clancy Brown, who was announced some time ago as the Big Bad for the season. Harrison’s arrival, meanwhile, will be a huge turning point for the character. When that happens / how it impacts him could completely change the course of Dexter’s life.

Remember that New Blood is going to officially premiere come Sunday, November 7 on Showtime.

