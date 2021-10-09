Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 spoilers: Will Frank Reagan resign?







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 is poised to arrive on CBS next week, and signs suggest it’s going to be a huge one for Tom Selleck’s character of Frank.

The title for this hour is “Protective Instincts” and in terms of the story, all attention will be geared around Frank’s job status. Is there a legitimate chance that he could resign from his post as Commissioner? We know that it may sound unlikely, but then you remember that he’s been fighting constantly with Mayor Chase. At a certain point, you may decide that enough is enough and you’re better off moving forward. Be prepared for some of that in this hour.

Beyond just that, prepare yourself for one of the more interesting Sean Reagan stories so far this season — we keep hearing that

Below, we’ve got the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Protective Instincts” – Frank must decide between remaining police commissioner and pursuing a new professional chapter when his old friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) presents him with an exciting job offer. Also, Sean puts Jamie and Eddie in a tough position when he tries his hand at the family business behind his father Danny’s back, and Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a restaurant delivery man, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that (obviously) Frank finds a way to stick around … and we’re more than confident that he will. There have been suggestions here and there that the character could retire and yet, it’s never happened. We think the time we could finally see Frank go is when the series finale airs; more than likely, that’s not happening for some time.

