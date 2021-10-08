Shark Tank preview: Uprising, Lion Latch, Paskho, and KIN Apparel







Tonight on Shark Tank, the big premiere is here! There’s a lot of great stuff coming with Uprising, Lion Latch, Paskho, and KIN Apparel all entering the tank. The question, of course, becomes which one of them will land a deal.

We’re writing this article in advance of the episode airing so, unfortunately, we can’t give too much away when it comes to deals. However, we can tell you about the first products of the season, and a guest Shark stopping by the Tank as well! The synopsis below has some initial details:

“1301” – In the season premiere, Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark! First into the tank is an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection. A husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the next heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence. A high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, introduces the Sharks to her convenient and safe way to store jewelry when on the go, while a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America on the season premiere of “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Check out some more insight on the individual products below; we’ve got links to all of them if you’re interested in learning more.

Uprising – If you’ve had a lot of gluten-free bread over the years (we have!), one of the real challenges with it is finding one that is tasty and also texturally satisfying — they often come out like tiny bricks that barely replicate bread at all. This company is advertising something a little different: Quality baked goods and chips that are also low-carb. They recognized from the start that it was a challenge; but will the Sharks approve of the end result?

KIN Apparel – The idea of this is both smart and functional; we’re talking here about a clothing line that can help to protect your hair! This could prove useful in a wide array of different situations, and it really speaks to the fundamental idea of Shark Tank — find a hole in the market and then a solution to the problem.

Lion Latch – Want something small to hold your jewelry in while you’re playing sports or some other outdoor activity? This is a nifty little idea! It doesn’t add to much weight to everything that you’re carrying with you already, and at the same time, it gives you a little bit of piece-of-mind while you’re being active. You can easily hook this onto a keychain or gym bag.

Paskho – This is a clothing brand with a cause, one made in order to benefit underserved communities who can find jobs and work to build a greater sense of equality in this country. The designs are stylish, but there’s a larger message that comes along with it. This is the sort of company we hope that Shark Tank will highlight more and more as we get further into season 13.

What are you the most excited for on the Shark Tank season 13 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







