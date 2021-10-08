Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? When is season 5 premiering?







Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to that question — and then also a look ahead.

So where do we begin here? The only sensible place is getting some of the bad news out of the way — season 4 is officially done. Last week served as the finale event, which means that the writers are going to torture you over the next several months while we learn about Fallon’s fate.

Do we really think that we are about to lose Elizabeth Gillies from the show? Absolutely not, but it’s certainly something that they want to dangle over our heads. If nothing else, it sets the stage rather well for whatever could be coming up next and we’re certainly stoked to learn more about that.

The unfortunate news is that at the time of this writing, there is no official word as to when season 5 is going to premiere; it is not on the fall schedule at the network and in all honesty, we’d be shocked if it premieres in midseason. Because we’re talking here about one of the lowest-rated shows on the network, odds are we’ll be waiting until we get around to the spring or early summer to see new episodes. The schedule for season 5 could very well end up being similar to season 4, where it allows viewers an opportunity to check new stories out when there isn’t much else in the way of competition on the way. We honestly would more than understand that thinking, even if it totally stinks to be sitting around for that long to see what’s coming next.

Hopefully, the spring will serve as an opportunity to get a few more details on what the future holds, including either a teaser or some sort of larger trailer.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 5?

