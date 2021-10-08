SWAT season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Meet the new team leader







When SWAT season 5 episode 3 arrives on CBS next week, it’s going to feel more familiar than other episodes as of late. Why is that? This marks the first traditional episode of the show. The first two installments were geared a little more around Hondo in Mexico. Moving forward, meanwhile, we’re getting more back to Los Angeles — there are some exciting challenges there for SWAT, but also a new person at the end. Rodrigo Sanchez is going to have his own personality and we definitely think that there could be some conflict that comes along with that.

After all, what would this show be without a little bit of drama here and there?

Below, you can take a look at the full SWAT season 5 episode 3 synopsis with some additional updates on what lies ahead:

“27 David” – When a robbery crew holds up the iconic downtown Los Angeles library, the team discovers that stolen architectural drawings could lead to a major threat against the city. Also, the squad is surprised by the arrival of a new leader, longtime LAPD veteran and former S.W.A.T. member Rodrigo Sanchez (David DeSantos), on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We imagine that it’s going to take a little bit of time for this season to look a little more like the first four that you saw on CBS; that has to be intentional, no? If you are trying to make a successful TV show, one of the primary goals you should have is to try and ensure that you’re doing something different from what you’d be seeing anywhere else. That includes past installments of the series, as well.

