Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2: Final ‘Times Like These’ hopes

So what has our attention more than anything else? There are a few different storylines that look intriguing on paper, but none more so than Eddie’s secret. We knew going into this episode that the character was trying to hide. However, it was not entirely clear what that would be. We didn’t believe that Eddie would EVER do anything altogether nefarious towards Jamie, so we were somewhat willing to rule that out in advance. Everything else, however, was a little more fair game. She could be working on an undercover assignment, or at the very least planning some sort of big surprise for him.

Or, is she working to plan a big surprise for Erin? It may sound strange to suggest this, but Anthony is plotting out something for her and may have called on some backup — and someone who would keep the secret a little better than Jamie.

Most of the promos entering tonight’s episode have focused a little more on Frank, and there is a perfectly good reason for that. There are some legitimate fears that the character’s relationship with the Mayor could take a turn for the worse after a REALLY public arrest. Frank is trying to show his authority and even if he’s not intending to cause more problems with Mayor Chase, that could be the result. Eventually, the battle may get to the point where Tom Selleck’s character questions if it is really worthwhile for him anymore, but we’re not sure we are there just yet.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

