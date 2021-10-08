Batwoman season 3 spoilers: How the Poison Ivy story will surprise







We know that Batwoman season 3 is going to be airing in just under one week’s time and there’s a lot of exciting stuff ahead! Ryan Wilder is going to get more opportunities to learn about her past, and there are also more villains who are entering this world.

So who are we the most excited to see? Think Poison Ivy. For starters, it’s one of the best villains from the entire Batman universe. Also, you can add to it the fact that Bridget Regan from The Last Ship is coming on board in the role. Because this isn’t a Batwoman story, you can rest assured that the writers aren’t going to just do the same stuff that we’ve seen time and time again. Executive producer Caroline Dries already made it clear to TVLine that there are some plans to do something totally different for this character:

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in … We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

In addition to Poison Ivy, it was teased that Penguin could also be coming on board the season at some point; however, there is no confirmation as to who will be playing the character as of yet. We know that the expectations are going to be high, especially based on the awesome work we saw Robin Lord Taylor do as that character on Fox’s Gotham for so many years.

