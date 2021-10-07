Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC with season 23 episode 4?







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that; after all, there may be confusion.

If you tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to have a chance to see the Mariska Hargitay series. However, it is a repeat. After airing a little earlier in primetime over the course of the past two weeks, new episodes are shifting back to 9:00 tonight. This is where they will air for the remainder of the season, or at least that is how it seems right now. We know that there is a revival of the original Law & Order in the works and with that, it’s of course possible that some things could theoretically change down the road.

For the time being, though, let’s just set the stage for what lies ahead tonight. Below, the synopsis has all of the details that you need to know:

10/07/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU searches for a serial rapist who preys on mothers with young children. Benson and Fin struggle under the tightened reins of Chief McGrath. Guest starring Octavio Pisano, Jade Marie Fernandez and Johnny Pemberton. TV-14

Meanwhile, the promo below gives you a little bit more insight on this episode, and also one of the biggest obstacles that Benson will have to overcome: A Chief who does not believe in her, and a Chief who does not believe in the victims. Just the very idea of this goes, by and large, against what SVU is about as a unit. The issues that are present here are pretty substantial but, unfortunately, we’re not sure that McGrath is going anywhere in the near future.

