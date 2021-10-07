The Blacklist season 9 premiere spoilers: Official ‘The Skinner’ details!







We’ve been waiting for a good while now to have more details on The Blacklist season 9 premiere, which carries with it the title of “The Skinner.” Luckily, we’ve got a new handful of them within this piece!

Before we go any further, though, here’s a reminder that new episodes are airing on NBC on Thursday, October 21. That’s only a matter of two weeks away! In between now and then we’re hoping that a new promo is also going to surface, though we don’t have that as of yet.

Now, let’s get to sharing the newly-revealed synopsis, which does give you a good sense about how things could be set up this time:

In the two years following Elizabeth Keen’s death, Reddington and the task force have disbanded, with Red’s whereabouts unknown; but when one of their own is injured in the line of duty, they are drawn back together to bring down a global conspiracy.

There are a few different details in here that we’ve seen already in the synopsis for the season as a whole, but there are also a few other things that are added to it. Most notably, we now have the news that someone is injured. Who could it be? The safest bet is that it is Cooper, Aram, or Ressler given that they are all Task Force employees who Reddington would care enough about in order to help. It’s no offense to Agent Park, but she hasn’t been around all that long; would James Spader’s character really go into overdrive to lend a helping hand there? We’ve got our doubts.

