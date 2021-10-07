Riverdale season 6: Kiernan Shipka will come over as Sabrina – 11:50







As we prepare for Riverdale season 6, we have to prepare ourselves accordingly for an appearance from Sabrina Spellman!

This week, the news was finally confirmed that Kiernan Shipka will reprise her Chilling Adventures from Sabrina for the flagship CW show. This is a move that has been in the works for a long time now and absolutely, it is a joyous occasion to know that it’s going to be happening. Initial reports about the crossover came out in an interview on The Dipp Wednesday night featuring writer Evan Kyle. Meanwhile, show boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had the following to say on the matter to Entertainment Weekly today:

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event … It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

It goes without saying that this appearance is going to be enormous, since it brings more magic into the Riverdale world and also connects the two shows in a way that they were always meant to. Remember that originally, there were plans for Sabrina the series to be on The CW — that is, prior to Netflix showing up with a two-season order straight out of the gate. Eventually there was another spin-off to Riverdale at the network home in Katy Keene, and those two shows were able to mix together at least to some extent. Unfortunately, Katy Keene did not get the attention of either the flagship show or Sabrina and ended up being canceled.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you want to see from Sabrina over the course of Riverdale season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







