Survivor 41 episode 4 preview: Is Luvu going to throw a challenge?







Following tonight’s new episode, there was no choice but to say that Survivor 41 episode 4 was going to be next-level crazy. There are SO many different advantages and bonuses going on in the game that it’s hard to keep track of them all.

So are some things going to be a little different soon when it comes to the tribes? You may want to think so when you look at how dominant Luvu has been. Are they going to keep running the table? That’s something that you do have to wonder, but it’s also possible that the blue tribe is going to start taking matters into their own hands…

In the promo for what’s coming up on the next new episode, we saw Deshawn contemplating that his tribe throw the next immunity challenge. We know that this is an incredibly risky move anytime that you choose to do that in the game, especially if the target is potentially Naseer. He’s yet to show that he’d be disloyal in the event of a tribe swap, even if he wants Danny out of the game sooner rather than later.

Also, he’s useful at camp! We just think that Deshawn may be thinking this way because Luvu may be bored; they’ve won so much and because of that, they’ve yet to have any reason to have to test loyalty at camp. This would be a chance to do that, but if they can wait just another couple of tribal councils, they’ll more than likely have that opportunity.

