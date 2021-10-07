Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? Is Ethan gone STILL from season 7?







Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? We know that this has been a big question for weeks now when it comes to season 7.

So what’s going on here? For those who aren’t aware, the Ethan character is off in recovery. It’s our hope that the character will return at some point this fall, but that is not guaranteed. Tee as a performer is off working on another project, which is the same thing that he’s been doing for the past few weeks. He is still a major part of the cast, so we have no clear sense that he will be gone forever. In a lot of ways Chicago Med did really need him, especially since they have lost some other cast members recently and losing another would be ROUGH.

If Ethan is coming back this month, for the time being producers are doing a pretty good job of hiding it. We’ve seen details for both the October 13 and 20 episodes and, unfortunately, the character isn’t mentioned in either one of them. We think it’d benefit Chicago Med in advance to let people know when the character is coming back; don’t you want people to be able to let loose some sort of sigh of relief? We tend to think so.

For the time being, the writers are trying to compensate for Ethan’s exit by utilizing a lot more of Steven Weber as Dr. Archer plus also newcomers Dylan Scott and Stevie Hammer. The fact that they promoted Weber over the summer is a sign that production knew that they’d be without Choi for a little while in advance. His absence is certainly felt, and that speaks a great bit to everything that he brings to the show. Ethan is a leader in the hospital, plus a friend to everyone.

