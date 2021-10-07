Chicago Fire season 10 episode 4 spoilers: Casey takes a trip







Next week on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 4, we’re going to be seeing a journey. In the case of Matt Casey, it could be a physical journey elsewhere. As for some other characters, however, the journeys are a little more emotional. Ritter faces some challenges he never would have expected, while Kidd and Brett could be facing some big moments in regards to their futures.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 4 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

10/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd spreads her wings as a lieutenant. Chief Hawkins rides with Ambulance 61 to learn more about Brett. Casey takes a trip out of town. A Ritter date night turns into an emergency situation. TV-14

In general, there’s a lot of symbolism and celebration going on in the Chicago Fire world right now. We’re really close to the milestone 200th episode airing a little later in the month, and between now and then there will be chances to commemorate what this show has meant to TV. We do love, though, that for the 199th installment Jesse Spencer is getting so much material in order to work with. There are so few shows these days that make it anywhere close to this point, and especially stay true to some of their original ideals at the same time. We get a good sense that Chicago Fire is still trying with every fabric off its being to have that mixture of drama and relatable humor all at once. That’s something that even makes it stand out from the other shows in the One Chicago world, as they tend to be a little bit more emotional in nature.

