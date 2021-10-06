Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather films Bold and the Beautiful gig







Xavier Prather is fresh off of winning Big Brother 23 last week, and it goes without saying that he’ll be fulfilling another CBS tradition. After all, he is poised to appear on The Bold and the Beautiful coming up!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account confirmed that Xavier is going to be appearing on the November 8 and 10 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. You can also see a post of him at the bottom of this article on the show’s signature soundstages!

It’s been a longstanding tradition for many years now that a notable Big Brother houseguest comes over to the daytime drama for a guest role; they’ve developed a surprisingly large amount of synergy here and typically, this signals, as well, which cast members CBS is the most fond of. That can help to show more who could be coming back either for future seasons or some other reality shows down the road.

Of course, Xavier’s own future within the reality TV world is a little bit complicated. Unlike a number of reality stars these days he already has an established career as an attorney, one that allows him to do fairly well for himself. We foresee him continuing to do that, and he could potentially consider what other gigs come up down the line.

For the time being, though, congrats to Xavier on the gig! We’re curious already to see what he would bring to the table.

Are you glad to see Xavier Prather on The Bold and the Beautiful?

