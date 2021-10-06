Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, October 6?







Is Chicago Med new tonight once again alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that last year, it was quite a treat to get new installments of One Chicago for three consecutive weeks, largely due to the global health crisis vastly reducing episode orders. We would often see a couple of episodes, a decent break, and then a small handful of them again.

Luckily, things are changing a little bit this fall now that protocols and procedures are a little more set — we will have new episodes of all three of these shows tonight! There’s a lot of good stuff we will have a chance to take on, as Chicago Med will spend some time allowing us to now Stevie Hammer further while Chicago PD focuses on a big, powerful Jay Halstead story that traces back further to his past.

In the event that you want to get news on all of these shows, be sure to check out synopses for them below!

Chicago Med, “Be the Change You Want to See” – 10/06/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Will deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission. A wealthy donor makes inappropriate advances toward Stevie. Vanessa, Crockett and Charles try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “Counting Your Breaths” – 10/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Griffin learns the truth about his father’s death and reveals why he really came to visit Casey. Gallo, Ritter and Violet take steps to expand their microbrewery business. TV-14

Chicago PD, “The One Next to Me” -10/06/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halstead’s past resurfaces when a former Army colleague is implicated in a deadly blast. As the FBI launches an investigation into Roy’s disappearance, Upton feels the pressure of the secret she and Voight are sharing. TV-14

More good news!

There are even more installments coming on October 13. The good times within the world of One Chicago just keep rolling!

Related – Check out some more news related to the next Chicago Med episode right now

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







