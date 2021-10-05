Chicago Med season 7 episode 3 promo: Stevie’s issue with benefactors







Tomorrow night will bring us Chicago Med season 7 episode 3 on NBC — why not get a good sense now of what lies ahead?

In the promo below, you can get some more evidence that this will be a spotlight-of-sorts on new character Stevie Hammer, at least when it comes to her philosophy on wealthy hospital donors. While she may understand that they are suppliers for a lot of the hospital’s funding, that does not mean that she has any respect for them at all above any other patient. She doesn’t treat them any differently, and that could lead to some tension behind the scenes.

Let’s just put it this way: If you are a so-called “VIP” at the hospital, you are probably used to being treated that way. If that doesn’t happen, you get angry.

While we don’t know all that much about Stevie as a character right now, who wants to bet that some of her issues stem from whatever happened with her mother? There may be some instances of her past of her feeling like her family was manipulated and exploited; with that in mind, she could end up being a little less trusting than she would otherwise be. This could set up for some really emotional situations coming up later this season; maybe we get a few of them in episode 3, but we think in general that producers like to take their time giving us a little bit of information about their new characters.

Beyond just, of course, exploring Stevie’s past, we’d also love to get a better sense of where she stands with everyone else in the hospital. So long as there isn’t any rushing into any romantic relationships, we’re likely to be happy with the end result.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 3?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







