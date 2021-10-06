NCIS season 19 spoilers: When will David McCallum be back as Ducky?







When is David McCallum going to appear on NCIS season 19 as Ducky? We know a lot of people are looking for him! Despite him being a part of the opening credits McCallum hasn’t exactly made his presence felt so far this season, and that follows a trend of the past couple of years.

Even before the onset of the global health crisis it was clear that the actor was scaling back his total number of episodes on the show. He hasn’t been in the morgue and instead, he operates from a position of “historian,” by and large. During the pandemic (and following the 400th episode), most Ducky appearances have been virtual in nature.

Luckily, we’ve known for a little while that David would be back! Brian Dietzen shared a photo not too long ago of the two on set, and he told a fan on Twitter this week that Ducky would be back “soon.” Based on the filming timelines for this show, it feels easy to assume that you will see the character at least once this fall, if not more than that. The writers will always find a fun way to utilize David on this show; if there is one thing we’re confident about here, it’s pretty much that.

As for what’s coming on NCIS next week, be prepared to see Gibbs and McGee in Alaska looking for answers on the Sonova – contract killings that kicked off with Gibbs and Marcie’s investigation near the end of last season. If you haven’t seen a promo for what’s coming up next yet, you can do that over here.

