Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Larenz Tate to be series regular

Today, Starz officially confirmed after much speculation that Larenz Tate is returning to the franchise full-time and will be a series regular on the upcoming season premiering on November 21. The network describes the character Rashad Tate entering season 2 as a “a down-but-never-defeated Councilman. With the loss of the New York gubernatorial race still fresh, he refuses to feel sorry for himself. Some guidance from his brother pushes Tate to stop waiting for something to happen and use his influence to take action – leading him to unexpected places. After sampling a taste of power, Tate won’t be satisfied until he has the full meal, but he’ll have to decide what he’s willing to sacrifice for his seat at the table.”

While we can’t say that we’ve ever found Rashad Tate to be an altogether likable character, that has never been the intention with him. Instead, he’s long been a thorn in the side or a fantastic adversary who will do anything to accumulate more attention towards himself. We’re still hoping that we get more news on Influence before too long, as it’s been the most-secretive of any of the shows in the Power universe and as far as we know, has yet to even kick off production.

