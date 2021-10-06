Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale: Is Grocery Store Joe, Serena Pitt engaged?







Following tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale, are Serena Pitt and Grocery Store Joe engaged? What other love stories came to full bloom?

Entering the finale, there were a couple of pairs we were really confident about in terms of proposals. Joe and Serena felt like a lock, and we felt more or less the same way about Riley and Maurissa. Maybe a couple of episodes ago we would’ve felt that way about Noah and Abigail, but the events of last week changed that.

For Becca and Thomas, we think Becca’s past in Bachelor Nation made her a little nervous — we were a little sad to see them split, but also not surprised. The couple that we were the most uncertain about was Mari and Kenny, mostly because the two were so hot and cold throughout the season. They had passionate moments and then others were it felt like they would never speak again.

Yet, Kenny and Mari made it to the fantasy suite! Joe and Serena and Riley and Maurissa also got there, and these were the three couples who could end up engaged at the very end.

Now, let’s get to the great news!

Kenny and Mari got engaged! Who would’ve thought that at the start of the season? Riley and Maurissa were the second couple engaged, not that this was a shock. Producers tried to throw a stress grenade into Joe’s final rose by having Kendall show up at the end, but she was only there to wish him the best.

Joe and Serena are engaged! Every couple who made it to the fantasy suites this season was engaged and there’s something wonderful and joyous about that.

What did you think about the Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale?

