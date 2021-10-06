Power Book IV: Force photo: Another look at Tommy Egan!







At some point in 2022 we’re going to have a chance to see Power Book IV: Force — so why not go ahead and share a new photo?

The image above is one of the latest behind-the-scenes shots of Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, who is finally going to take center stage for his own show. We’ve said from the start that this is our most-anticipated spin-off in the Power universe, but the bar has been set extremely high by everything that we saw in Raising Kanan.

So what can you expect to see throughout Power Book IV? So much of it is going to start with seeing Tommy Egan doing his part to start a new life elsewhere. After his showdown with Tariq at the end of Power Book II: Ghost — one that caused her to be forced into witness protection — Tommy is going to put down more roots in Chicago. There, he will build a new life for himself that we’re sure is full of complications. Tommy’s a fascinating character — he can be brutal and unforgiving, but also really loyal to the people he loves. He’s deeply complex and after losing Ghost, we’re curious as to how much that will change him.

Fingers crossed that we get a first-look trailer at Force at some point before the end of the season; then again, we haven’t seen all that much of Ghost season 2 as of yet.

