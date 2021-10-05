Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Meet Palomar!







There’s a new face coming on board Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, and rest assured, we’re curious about them already.

According to a new report from Deadline, Sistas actress KJ Smith is going to have a major recurring role on the upcoming batch of episodes, which are currently being filming. Her character’s name is Palomar, and here’s what the official description has to say about her:

One of Famous’s new neighbors, Palomar is a young mom who’s frequently mistaken for her daughter, Corinne’s, older sister. Any responsible parent wouldn’t let their daughter within a mile of Kanan, Famous, and their friends, but Palomar is not that parent.

So what does this mean for Palomar and Corinne both? Probably that things are going to get messy, as they often do for anyone who gets close to major characters in this world. We saw one dimension of that last season with Nicole, who died via an overdose after taking one of Kanan’s blue caps out of Jukebox’s backpack. Maybe Corinne ends up being a love interest for Famous, who is by and large the most ridiculous character in this entire world. We remain of the belief that something terrible is probably going to happen to him, especially since he raps so much about street life and has no clear understanding of what that is.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 should, more than likely, air on Starz in 2022. Hopefully, even more great news will come out about it as we get closer to it airing.

